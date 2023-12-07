LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Members of the St. Cyprian’s Church and the Lufkin community watched the premiere screening of “An Organ for St. Cyprian’s.”

It tells the story after an individualized Casavant organ was pieced together over several months for this church.

The church’s Casavant organ is only one of a few thousand in the world. It has 2,057 pipes, the tallest standing at 19 feet and the shortest, 2 inches.

It took four weeks to assemble, 7,000 hours of labor and three weeks to tune and voice.

“Even folks who are at the latter part of their life will remember the music they sang 50 years prior because it’s music we are still using,” said David Faulkner, rector at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal.

Leaders raised a million dollars for the rare organ to be shipped from Canada in 2019.

“It was a tremendous undertaking for a church of our size to ensure Lufkin would have quality music with a worship that is traditional and really accessible and enjoyable by all ages,” said Faulkner

The documentation of putting the organ together halted when COVID-19 shut production and isolated everyone.

“Emphasized post COVID, the meaning of the organ to sort of connect people being people together who’ve survived COVID,” said Nancy Schiesari.

The sounds bounce off the church walls to unite all for the same cause.

“It’s a pathway for all the men ever to feel connected for the choir to reach incredible heights and it really comes together with the new organ. It brings everyone together,” Schiesari.

In addition to morning worship, the church also puts on first Sunday concerts to congregate and enjoy its music.