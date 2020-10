LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Fire Department responded to an early morning fire in a Lufkin neighborhood that threatened multiple mobile homes.

The fire, in the 100 block of Broaddus Street, was reported in a vacant mobile home just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could damage neighboring homes.

The vacant home was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.