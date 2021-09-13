Lufkin ISD receives $7.5 million 21st Century-Texas ACE grant

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD received a $7.5 million federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant.

The 21st Century ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) programs aim to improve students’ attendance, behavior and academics as it provides a safe supplemental learning space.

In Lufkin ISD, Texas ACE will provide before school, after school and summer activities at no charge for K-5 students in Title I schools. The program is funded federally through 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC). The grant of $7.5 million will be used for five years.

The program is focused on supporting the creation of community learning centers that foster academic enrichment during non-school hours. The program helps students to meet state and local standards in their core academic subjects.

“The program is an exciting addition to Lufkin ISD. The after school, before school, and summer programs provide free, safe, and engaging activities for K-5 students on their home campus.” Shelly Slaton, Assistant Superintendent of Education Services and Accountability of Lufkin ISD

21st Century-Texas ACE is designed to improve scores on state assessments, student attendance, increase high school graduation rates and more. The grant will cover expenses for 10 campuses including staffing, supplies and field trips.

The City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation department will provide fun activities and the Legacy Institute Generation A program will have supplemental lessons. Some of the community activities will expand learning through sports, karate, dance, cooking, art, STEM, and much more.

The program began this week at Anderson Elementary and other campuses will be added in the next few weeks. Each campus is allotted a certain number of students; parents can expect get more information soon.