Lufkin police say man allegedly set fire to relative’s kitchen, stole purse, wrecked car

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin man faces multiple charges after he allegedly set fire to a family member’s kitchen, stole her purse and then wrecked a car.

Thomas Graham, 31, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Sunday after being taken into custody at the scene of the wreck.

According to Angelina County Judicial records, Graham is accused of entering a family member’s house on Sunday morning, stealing the person’s purse and then leaving in a car he did not have permission to drive.

A short time later, he wrecked the car in the 900 block of Kurth Drive and in the process knocked down a lamp pole and power line, which caused an electricity outage, records show.

Graham resisted being searched by officers, who, according to a case synopsis, found that he was carrying a drug pipe.

He was initially charged with resisting arrest, robbery and interference with an emergency request for assistance, records show.