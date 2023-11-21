LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — To ring in the holiday season, the Lufkin Salvation Army provided meals to more than 100 families on Tuesday.

“The Salvation Army is excited to be able to help our neighbors that are in need,” said Captain Jenifer Phillips, corps officer, salvation army.

It took a team of volunteers to prepare food boxes and distribute them. Items included hams, chickens, drinks and other fresh produce for people to enjoy.

Meina Lopez, a Lufkin resident who utilizes the food drive every year said she can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“With this help, I won’t be stressing out to figure out whether I’ll have enough to give my kids or have enough to have Thanksgiving this year with everything going up in prices. It’s a really great help right now,” said Lopez.

Volunteers said it is their duty to help people during the holidays.

“It gives you a sense of fulfillment,” said Jim Watkins, a volunteer. “Lufkin is a great community. It’s a very giving community. We have a great pool of volunteers.”

Lufkin residents who received aid can now enjoy Thanksgiving with some pressure taken off.