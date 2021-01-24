Mahomes is headed back to the Super Bowl, Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 to clinch AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(KETK) — The kid from East Texas has done it again, former Whitehouse Wildcat, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl.

In his three years as a starter, Mahomes has led Kansas City to the conference title game each and every season, and on Sunday they knocked off the Bills 38-24, to secure a spot in Super Bowl 55.

The East Texan will once again face off against Tom Brady, but this time the six-time Super Bowl champion will be leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and be the first time a team has ever played in a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, and once again, legacies will be on the line.

COMMUNITY REACTS

Members of the community gathered in Tyler at Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux to experience the game and watch the East Texan play.

According to Walk On’s manager Fernando Guzman, Mahomes put Tyler on the map.

Back in Mahomes’ hometown of Whitehouse, Montez Creekside Kitchen opened up on a Sunday so fans could participate in a watch party.

Eric Munoz is a former classmate of Mahomes, and described what it’s like to see an old friend on the screen.

“Watching Patrick play on TV, it’s completely surreal,” Munoz said.

Munoz added that he’s looking forward to seeing Mahomes play on Feb. 7 and is hopeful they’ll secure a win.