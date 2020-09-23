Mahomes named to Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2020’ list

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Just about the only person in the world that seems to be having a good year is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback led his team to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, was the game’s MVP, signed a contract that could be worth a half-billion over the next decade and has grown confident enough in himself to speak out about issues that affect society as a whole.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and East Texas native Patrick Mahomes has been named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People of 2020.”

Mahomes, who graduated from Whitehouse High School, led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years in February and was named MVP of the game. He just recently signed the richest contract in professional sports history, committing to the Chiefs for the next 12 years, and joined the ownership of the Kansas City Royals baseball team.

He also just announced his engagement to girlfriend brittany Matthews.

All of this, and he just turned 25.

The Time story, written by Derek Jeter, lauds Mahomes’ “combination of athleticism, creativity and vision” as being “fun to watch.”

“He already has started to build a legacy as one of the most impactful athletes of his generation, and I, for one, am excited to see what is next,” Jeter writes.