Malakoff High School goes to online learning only through Wednesday, postpones homecoming football game due to COVID-19

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK)- Malakoff High School has transitioned to online learning only through Wednesday due to COVID-19.

Malakoff ISD Superintendent Don Layton made the announcement on the district’s website.

“Teaching and learning at MHS will shift to remote instruction during the campus closure,” Layton said in the statement. “Students are required to engage with their teachers per their class schedule through email daily, and log-in through google classroom as students are responsible for the completion of all assignments.

Layton said the change was made due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.

The high school campus will be closed Monday for deep cleaning.

Activities scheduled at the high school for Monday are unaffected by the closing, Layton said.

“However, MHS students will remain off campus through Wednesday to mitigate the virus spreading further amongst students. Students who have had close contact with the positive student will be contacted by high school personnel.”

The school’s district football opener against Eustace has been postponed until October 30, according to head coach and athletic director Jamie Driskoll.

That game also was Malakoff’s homecoming. Those activities will be rescheduled, Layton said.

Layton said the district will remain in contact with parents and students about next steps.

Parents and students are advised to check the district website, campus website, and other social media for an update Wednesday after 1 p.m.

The Malakoff ISD Facebook page is here.

“As a reminder, if students are feeling ill, we strongly urge that they remain home from school,” Layton wrote. “We appreciate your support as we work through these challenging circumstances.”