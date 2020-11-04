Man dies in construction zone accident near Alba

ALBA, Texas (KETK) – A Mineola man was killed in a three-vehicle accident that happened in a road construction zone near Alba on Tuesday.

Winfred Wayne Going, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS.

The wreck occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday 3.5 miles east of Alba on U.S. 69. According to the DPS, Going was driving a 2012 GMC 250 southeast on Highway 69 and struck from behind the towed trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor, that had stopped in a manned construction zone.

The Peterbilt was pushed into a 2016 Ford F-150 that was in front of him, the DPS said.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb Mississippi, and the driver of the Ford, Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola, did not have visible injuries, the DPS said.