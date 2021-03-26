Man steals, drives away in Shelby County patrol car while in handcuffs, is arrested after standoff

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man, who was arrested on Thursday afternoon, drove away from deputies in a stolen patrol car, while he was still in handcuffs.

Around 2:17 p.m., deputies were called to a residence on Chalk Street in Joaquin because the place was being burglarized, wrote the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement found the suspect, Matthew Thomas Bennett, 37, of Beckville. They questioned him about the crime, and he “became combative towards the officers.”

Deputies then tried to arrest Bennett because there was a warrant for his arrest, but he did not cooperate.

The suspect was finally arrested, and his handcuffs were placed behind his back. He was also moved into the backseat of a patrol vehicle.

When deputies were clearing the scene, Bennett worked his handcuffs to the front of his body, and got into the driver side of the vehicle and drove away.

ONSTAR later found the patrol unit on an oilfield off of FM 699.

Law enforcement started looking for Bennett.

The patrol vehicle was severely damaged, so ONSTAR had difficulties tracking the car. ONSTAR was eventually able to shut the patrol unit off by enabling the remote ignition block.

Chief Deputy Ruth Gonzales and Lieutenant Tanner Peace were patrolling near the area where the vehicle was last located.

They saw the patrol unit near an abandoned residence on FM 699 at CR 4550.

DPS also assisted officials, and they set up a perimeter around the property, wrote the sheriff’s office.

A DPS officer then tried to negotiate with Bennett by using the radio inside the patrol vehicle.

The negotiation was not successful, but the Center Police Department Special Response Team was able to remove suspect from the patrol vehicle. Officers also received helped from a DPS helicopter.

Bennett was arrested at 10:49 p.m., and he was not injured.

He still had his handcuffs on from when he was previously restrained.

Allegiance Mobile Health also checked on the suspect and cleared him.

Bennett is now at the Shelby County Jail and was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or UUMV (SJF). His bond was set at $20,000 bond for this offense.

He was also charged with evading arrest/detention w/ vehicle (SJF), and no bond was set for this charge. Additionally, Bennett was charged with escape from custody (M-A) and resisting arrest (M-A), and his bond was set at $10,000 for each of these crimes. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Donna Hughes.

“This situation is not something that we face regularly in our county. This outcome would have not ended the way it did without the experience and professionalism that so many provided,” said the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.