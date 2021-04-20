Man whose body was found in January near Loop 49 died of hypothermia

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old Tyler man whose body was discovered near his car abandoned in a ditch on Toll 49 in January died from hypothermia, shows his autopsy.

Corbin Stiefer’s death was accidental, Larry Christian, the department’s information officer, said Tuesday.

Stiefer disappeared after leaving his Tyler home for a doctor’s appointment Jan. 6. His family said he had been ill and asked for help finding him.

On Jan. 12, the car he was driving was found on Toll 49 west of Tyler. Law officers located his body about 100 yards from the car.

Funeral services for Stiefer were held Jan. 19.

Smith County Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin ordered the autopsy.

