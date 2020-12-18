Marshall law officers looking for man missing since Nov. 29

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for and seeking information on Joshua Sutton, who has been missing since Nov. 29 and whose abandoned truck was found later.

The 47-year-old Sutton is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

The last use of his cell phone was on Nov. 30, said information from the sheriff’s office. A drone search was conducted in a large area where his vehicle was abandoned.

Those with information can contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000 or 911.

