Mineola bar opens during pandemic, owner hopes community will take establishment to heart

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Opening a bar during a pandemic, when so many bars have been closed for months, sounds a little crazy.

To Skip Bush, though, it would have been crazy not to do it.

Bush is the owner of The Line, which he and his staff just opened in Mineola.

Bush says the venture is “a dream come true.” The staff says it’s all about their community.

While Governor Abbott was shutting bar operations down twice since March, the owner of The Line and his staff were turning this former feed mill into Mineola’s newest attraction in just 4 months.

Employees are abiding by the governor’s guidelines, requiring that 51% of their sales be in food, not alcohol. Being a restaurant, selling apparel, and having music helps them be unique.

Employees say they’re happy to be working and proud to be more than just a bar. They want to be a real part of the Mineola.

“People are hurting. Mineola needed something like this. When you walk in you feel like you’re walking in to somebody’s home. Skip wanted to do this and myself included wanted to make this about the community,” says Jessica Walton, bar manager.

They are sanitizing surfaces constantly to keep everyone in the building safe.

The Mineola Main Street Program awarded the grant for the sign on the front of the bar.

The Line had a veterans support group meeting to encourage a family atmosphere.