MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Texas has seen an unprecedented hot summer and the effects are being felt through out the East Texas region, especially at Christmas tree farms.

As we approach the holiday season and cooler temperatures, the effects of the summer will be felt through the end of the year. All plant nurseries and gardens have produced lower than average yields this year including East Texas Christmas tree farms.

“We plant 700 each year, and we plant them in January, beginning of January they were actually looking nice and good this year they were nice and green and growing,” said Kristina Salonen, Wish Granted Tree Farms Owner.

Kristina and her dad own the tree farm together. They started planting Christmas trees in 2015 and opened up for their first holiday season to sell trees that same year. She said her two sons are a huge part of the business too.

Because of the weather, the farm will only have a handful of the evergreens for sale this season. According to the owner, this problem could effect future business and could be close to a $20,000 loss over the next years.

“Much of the state is still under exceptional drought,” Sean Dugan, Texas A&M Forest Service, the Northeast Texas Public Information Officer.

Salonen shared that they do not irrigate, rather, they solely rely on Mother Nature.

“We lost most of them. I look back here at these ones we planted and [we] probably [have] 20 left over and maybe 50 overall,” said Salonen.

Sean Dugan, with Texas A&M Forest Service, explained normally weather gradually builds up to a drought, but this year it all came in the ladder half of the summer.

“Specifically in East Texas, the rain stopped and then had those record-setting weeks of non-stop 100 degrees,” said Dugan.

Salonen explained how it felt like the dry conditions came up quickly this season.

“By the end of July, we started losing more and more [trees] and [in] August even more. It was so hot [with] no rain,” said Salonen.

There is rain in this week’s forecast and she’s hoping it will impact her trees.

“I’m hoping it will green them up a little bit [and] get them a little bit fuller,” said Salonen.

No matter what, she looks forward to opening up the farm with her family the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s really a great experience to come out here and pick out your very own tree, cut it down and put it in your home,” said Salonen.