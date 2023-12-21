MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — Harvest Acres Baptist Church in Mineola is bringing to life the real meaning of Christmas through their first Live Nativity.

This is the first of three days the church will put on the reenactment for the community.

“This is the first time I’ve been to anything like this and I’m loving it,” said visitor Mary Ann Barker.

There is a lot of excitement because in the church’s 36-year history, this is the first time they are having the event.

“When its seen in real modern times what it was like thousands of years ago that it may embrace their heart and strike a chord,” said Live Nativity Coordinator Betty Stark.

Just like the wise men, visitors from near and far flocked to the church to reflect on the newborn King.

“I was thinking about the birth of Jesus and the reason for the season, that we are here looking at the live nativity to remember why we are celebrating Christmas,” said visitor Sandy Bennett.

Pastor David Burcham said seeing it with your own eyes brings more appreciation.

“We are visualizing and it kind of prints a picture in their minds that they can carry with them and it always have a great impact,” said Burcham.

The church is sharing the precious miracle so it doesn’t get lost under the Christmas tree and celebrate the reason for the season. They will also hold their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.