TYLER, Texas (KETK)– As new tax laws go into effect in 2024, some Tyler tax professionals say the changes may lead to more people needing help to get it done right.

Ashley Lewis has worked as a tax professional for over a decade and is now the co-founder of AshRoq Financial in Tyler.

Over the past year, she has noticed a new trend, even in her own financial habits.

“I have a 17-year-old, so I send him money through Cash App constantly, and sometimes, he sends it back,” Lewis said.

While these peer-to-peer money transferring apps makes things easier, Lewis said it could become a problem for some users this tax season because of a law the IRS is enforcing.

“They’re really cutting down on money being moved but not tracked,” said Lewis.

Those who received $600 or more through Cash App in the past year, and the memo does not include words like “Reimbursement” or “Happy Birthday,” it will now be counted as taxable income.

“So you’re like, ‘Hold on, it was just my friend sending me, you know, their half of the rent, or my child sending me his cellphone bill money or something like that, and now, I’m going to be looked at as if it is taxable income. So, that is a big one.”

Another local tax professional, Kenesha Minnick with Liberty Tax, said users should get 1099K’s with that information in the mail around the end of January, which she believes will catch many people off guard.

“They’re gonna get scared. So, the best thing you can do is consult your tax professional. Let them help you. Let them explain everything that you need to do to help, because you can write off some of that money,” said Minnick.

Both tax professionals want residents to know about two other changes for the 2024 season, including the IRS increasing a standard deduction because of inflation.

“Meaning your money now goes a little bit farther,” said Lewis.

However, tax brackets are also expanding. Because of this, Lewis says just because you got a pay-raise, it does not mean you will get a higher refund, like some clients believe.

In the end, the biggest thing Lewis and Minnick encourage is getting some help.

“This year, with 1099K’s you will need some help. Don’t do it on Turbo Tax,” said Minnick.

While these are not the only changes for this year, they believe these are the ones that will impact local residents the most.