More than 1,000 without power in East Texas Saturday morning; Texarkana police say outages due to crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 1,000 people are without power in East Texas Saturday morning after a night of heavy rain and gusty winds Friday night. Texarkana police said most of the outages were due to a car crash.

As of this morning a total of 1,646 people are without power in the following areas:

Tyler: 111

Brownsboro: 181

Longview: 862

Lufkin: 99

Marshall: 194

Texarkana: 199

Texarkana police said that electrical power was knocked out after a car crash around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

A 21-year-old man was driving south on Summerhill near Clear Creek at a high speed when his vehicle left the roadway.

His vehicle hit a culvert and went airborne snapping a power pole in two while still flying through the air, according to Texarkana police.

The vehicle wound up around 50 feet inside a wooded tree line with live electrical wires still wrapped around it.

Officers were able to find the car because of the headlights. Firefighters had to use chainsaws to get to the vehicle and then to cut the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver survived and suffered minor injuries, according to Texarkana police. Investigators believe that intoxication was likely the cause of the crash.