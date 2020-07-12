Multiple injuries reported as crews battle fire on Navy ship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, California (KETK) – Several sailors are being treated for injuries after fire broke out on a U.S. naval vessel in San Diego.

According to officials, the fire was called in shortly before 9 a.m. aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault ship.

Federal fire officials are on scene along with the San Diego Fire Department battling a 3-alarm fire.

Officials say at least 18 sailors were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board. San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

The entire crew is off the ship and all have been accounted for, the Navy said.

The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard @LHD6BHR located on @NavBaseSD. Initially, eleven Sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

Nearby ships have shifted to piers away from the stricken vessel.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Our sister station, FOX 5 News San Diego, is providing continuous coverage on its Facebook page and will cover a live press conference when it happens.

All SDFD personnel are accounted for as of 11:19 am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/2zdf5FpylV — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

A second alarm was called at 9:09 am. The third alarm was called at 9:51 am. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/FggyTflxUp — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020