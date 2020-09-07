Navy says missing sailor may have gone overboard in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (KETK) – The U.S. Navy is conducting search and rescue operations for a sailor who apparently went overboard in the Arabian Sea.

The sailor went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz while on patrol amid tensions with Iran.

The Navy searched through the night into Monday morning.

The U.S. 5th Fleet, of which the Nimitz is a part, has been tweeting updates on the search.

(2/2) “The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown on board aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.



The Sailor’s name is being held in accordance with U.S. Navy policy



Updates will be provided as they become available.” — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 6, 2020

Status Update: “The search & rescue efforts for the missing USS Nimitz Sailor are ongoing in the North Arabian Sea.



USS Nimitz called man overboard @ 6:47pm local time on Sept 6 after personnel aboard the ship were unable to locate the Sailor following a shipwide search.” — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 7, 2020

The crew aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier sounded a “man overboard” alert at 6:47 p.m. Sunday after an extensive search of the ship.

The vessel is America’s oldest carrier in active service that carries some 5,000 sailors and Marines.

The Nimitz was joined in the search by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and other 5th Fleet personnel.

Status Update #2: search continues



"USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and USS Princeton (CG 59) along with U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft continue search & rescue operations for the missing Nimitz Sailor in the North Arabian Sea." — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) September 7, 2020

The missing sailor’s name was withheld, in accordance with Navy policy.