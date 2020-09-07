Navy says missing sailor may have gone overboard in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (KETK) – The U.S. Navy is conducting search and rescue operations for a sailor who apparently went overboard in the Arabian Sea.
The sailor went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz while on patrol amid tensions with Iran.
The Navy searched through the night into Monday morning.
The U.S. 5th Fleet, of which the Nimitz is a part, has been tweeting updates on the search.
The crew aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier sounded a “man overboard” alert at 6:47 p.m. Sunday after an extensive search of the ship.
The vessel is America’s oldest carrier in active service that carries some 5,000 sailors and Marines.
The Nimitz was joined in the search by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and other 5th Fleet personnel.
The missing sailor’s name was withheld, in accordance with Navy policy.