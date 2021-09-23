Neches ISD hires new superintendent

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – Cory Hines has been hired as the next superintendent of Neches ISD.

Hines was hired at the school board meeting on Sept. 20 and is expected to start with Neches ISD on Oct. 1.

He is currently the Chester ISD superintendent, which is located in Tyler County.

Hines is replacing Randy Snider, who is the husband of former Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider. She is facing charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence.