NET Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Anderson, Smith Counties

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET Health is reporting two new deaths in Anderson County and two in Smith County due to COVID-19.

The deceased in Anderson County are an 81-year-old female resident of Palestine and an 86-year-old male resident of Palestine.

There are 459 active cases in Anderson County (which includes 21 new cases being reported today), 371 total recoveries, 18 COVID-related deaths, and a total of 844 confirmed cases.

The deceased in Smith County are 91-year-old female resident of Whitehouse and a 59-year-old male resident of Tyler.

There are 712 active cases in Smith County (which includes 15 new cases being reported today), 2929 total recoveries, 67 COVID-related deaths, and a total of 3,702 confirmed cases.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg, Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available from the Confirmed COVID-19 Cases link at News & Updates section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. Please visit the CDC website for up to date information. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, please seek medical help.

Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at:

NET Health for local information or Texas Department of State Health Services for the latest information in Texas for COVID-19.

Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County.

Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures recommended to prevent the spread COVID 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas.