New lawsuit accuses Longview doctor of fondling boy during exams

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A new lawsuit accuses a Longview doctor of fondling a boy during multiple medical exams.

Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged in August with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. He was released on bonds totaling $1 million.

The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of Hipke “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” it announced earlier.

The most recent lawsuit, filed last month, is the third against Hipke. The plaintiff, on behalf of the minor under age 14, is seeking $1 million.

The lawsuit alleges that during several medical exams at The Adolescent Care Team in Longview, Hipke had the boy strip, inappropriate touched him, showed him images of male genitalia and had him perform “sketches” during which the boy exposed himself.

During these sessions, the doctor made sure no family members or other medical staff members were present, the lawsuit said.

The boy has was left “frightened, humiliated, embarrassed, confused, distraught and suffered mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and psychological injury,” according to the lawsuit.

The experience interfered with the boy’s “proper psychological and emotional development,” reads the lawsuit.

Arrest affidavits released in August by the Longview PD accuse the doctor of inappropriately touching two boys’ genitals during therapy sessions.

In the affidavits, investigators said that the boys claimed Hipke had them undress and rubbed their “private parts.”

The affidavit recounts specific details the boys provided about multiple instances of abuse they say transpired over a year and a half.

Since then, three lawsuits have been filed against the doctor seeking damages.

