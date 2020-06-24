New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to quarantine visitors from COVID-19 hot spots, including Texas

ALBANY, New York (KETK) – The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced Wednesday that visitors to their states from areas where COVID-19 cases are spiking will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Governors Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, and Ned Lamont said at a joint press conference that they are taking the step in an effort to keep COVID-19 cases in their states from spiking again.

Cuomo said any state that has a 10 people per 100,000 testing positive for coronavirus – or a 10% infection rate – will be subject to the newly imposed quarantine.

At present, those states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

“It’s only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission go down and we don’t want to see it go up because people go into the region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” Cuomo said in explaining the reason for the travel advisory.

“It wouldn’t be malicious or malevolent,” Cuomo said, but it would still be real, so we are jointly instituting the travel advisory today because what happens in New York happens in New Jersey happens in Connecticut.”

The tri-state area was among the hardest hit by the virus in the nation, with New York City and its environs was the national hot spot in March and April.

The three states have been “through hell and back,” said Murphy. “No region in the country has paid a bigger price with the loss of brothers and sisters. We’ve lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family, New Yorkers paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price.”

He said that the governors “need to do things right” for “our respective states” and institute this travel advisory.

Lamont said the governors “reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we’ve got to do” to ensure the safety of their states’ residents and to make certain that “we can safely get our businesses back and our schools back up and operating this fall.”