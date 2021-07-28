Funeral for Jeff Gerla – one of New Summerfield murder victims – set for Friday in Troup

TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The funeral for Jeff Gerla, one of four people killed July 20 in shootings at a home in New Summerfield last week, is set for 2 p.m. Friday at First Methodist Church in Troup.

Gerla, 47, was killed along with John Clinton, 18, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, at a home on Texas Highway 110 in a rural area north of New Summerfield.

Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Dylan Welch, 21 and Billy Dean Phillips, 37, all of Jacksonville, are in the Cherokee County Jail charged with capital murder. The bond for each is set at $1 million.

Authorities have said they believe that the men first killed Clinton in the driveway of a trailer home in a plot to take a gun Clinton was selling and then went inside the trailer home and shot the others who were sleeping.

According to the obituary, the Rev. John Thomas will officiate and burial will follow at Griffin Cemetery in New Summerfield.

Gerla was a mental health specialist at Rusk State Hospital. He received his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in psychology from Stephen F. Austin University, according to his obituary.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troup.

He is survived by his mother, Jackie Gerla of Troup, and others. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.