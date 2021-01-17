Patrick Mahomes leaves divisional playoff game after 3rd quarter hit, enters concussion protocol

(KETK) — Former Whitehouse Wildcat, Patrick Mahomes, went to the locker room early in Sunday’s divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.

In the 3rd quarter, while running for a first down, Mahomes took a hit and had to be helped off the turf.

He was evaluated on the sidelines, and then taken off the field to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol.