Patrick Mahomes leaves divisional playoff game after 3rd quarter hit, enters concussion protocol

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK) — Former Whitehouse Wildcat, Patrick Mahomes, went to the locker room early in Sunday’s divisional round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.

In the 3rd quarter, while running for a first down, Mahomes took a hit and had to be helped off the turf.

He was evaluated on the sidelines, and then taken off the field to go through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51