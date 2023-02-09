(KETK) — On Sunday, former Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes will be looking to win his 2nd Super Bowl trophy.

But Thursday night, for the 2nd time, he received the league’s top honor for an individual player, when he was named the NFL’s most valuable player.

Mahomes put together the best statistical season of his career in 2022, leading the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

His 5,250 passing yards are the fourth most in NFL history, he also broke the most offensive yards in a single season which was held by Drew Brees back in 2011.

The East Texan continues to add to his legacy, and while the Super Bowl is the most important thing on his mind, he was grateful to have earned this honor once again.