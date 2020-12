Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas native Patrick Mahomes II was named Sportsperson of the year by Sports Illustrated in the Activist Athlete themed issue.

“It wasn’t about his reputation. It’s about social justice to him. It’s about what’s right. It’s about the way things should be.”



Doug Williams on how reigning Super Bowl MVP @PatrickMahomes used his platform to make a difference: https://t.co/zAiUkulEmA pic.twitter.com/pOfmHdJbYg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 7, 2020

He was named Sportsperson of the year after participating with other NFL stars in a video calling out the names of victims of police brutality for “Black Lives Matter”