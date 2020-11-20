Pilgrim’s to invest $685,000 in Lufkin as part of Hometown Strong

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Pilgrim’s will invest $685,000 in Lufkin as part of its Hometown Strong Initiative, the company announced Friday.

So far, $500,000 has been allocated to the Salvation Army of Lufkin to improve a community

gymnasium and $30,000 will be used to provide Kurth Primary School with outdoor picnic

tables to help the school accommodate for social distancing, the announcement said.

Company representatives will work with community leaders to help decide where best to spend the money. Can submit proposals for where the remainder of the money should be sent to hometownstrong@pilgrims.com.

“We are grateful to partner with our community and support initiatives that will provide benefits for our team members and our neighbors,” Christian Dempsey, Pilgrim’s Lufkin complex manager, said in a news release. “The well being of Lufkin is very important to us and essential to the success of our business.”

Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown said, “The city of Lufkin is blessed to have Pilgrim’s in our city. We are

pleased that they want to invest and contribute to worthwhile agencies that help citizens that are in

need of assistance during these troubled times. Thank you Pilgrim’s for reaching out and being a giving corporate citizen in our community!”

In Lufkin, Pilgrim’s employs more than 1,400 people and has payroll of nearly $56 million. The facility supports 322 growers, paying them more than $67 million per year for their

livestock.

Consistent with its long-term commitment to the local economy, Pilgrim’s Lufkin has invested

nearly $48 million in capital improvements over the last five years.

Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities – operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared

foods facilities and employing 31,000-plus people in the United States.

Nationally, the Hometown Strong initiative is a $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s, which is part of a $50 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA, the announcement said.