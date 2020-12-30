PHOTOS: Possible tornado damages 15 homes in Corsicana

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – Several mobile homes in Corsicana were damaged about 11 a.m. Wednesday when a strong storm moved through the city.

“What was at first considered microburst winds, has now been determined to be tornado that caused storm damage,” said information posted by Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that it was a tornado. Photos shared by the OEM appeared to show a tornado.

No injuries were reported.

Damage occurred in an area about 100 yards wide and 600 yards long, according to the OEM. Thirteen mobile homes were damaged. Some of the homes had their roofs ripped off.

Two other homes were damaged by falling trees.

WEATHER RADAR