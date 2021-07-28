Preliminary autopsies provide information on quadruple murders in New Summerfield

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) — Preliminary autopsy reports of the four victims of a quadruple murder in New Summerfield last week are providing more information about their deaths.

John Clinton, 18, Jeff Gerla, 47, Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, were shot to death at a home on Texas Highway 110 in a rural area north of New Summerfield on July 20.

Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Dylan Welch, 21 and Billy Dean Phillips, 37, all of Jacksonville, are in the Cherokee County Jail charged with capital murder. The bond for each is set at $1 million.

The three men charged with capital murder in the New Summerfield quadruple homicide (Left to right: 37-year-old Billy Phillips, 21-year-old Dylan Welch, 20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski)

Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace ordered autopsies, which were performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Science in Dallas.

Wallace said a preliminary autopsy shows Clinton was shot once in the back of the head.

An arrest warrant indicates he was shot when he met the suspects at the end of the driveway of a trailer home to sell them a gun. One of the men took the gun from him and shot him, the record shows.

The suspects then went into the trailer home where the others were sleeping and shot them in bedrooms, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

Gerla was shot once in the ear while in bed and the women were shot multiple times in both the head and torso, Wallace said.

Dickson said last week that a tip led to the arrests of Pawlowski, Welch and Phillips and the investigation is continuing.