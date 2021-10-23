Private School Round-Up: All Saints falls at home to Pantego Christian

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The All Saints Trojans fell at home in Week 9 to the Pantego Christian Panthers.

The final score was: 56-6

All Saints will be on the road next week, taking on the Bishop Gorman Crusaders on Saturday.

