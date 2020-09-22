Several East Texas sites offering free COVID-19 testing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Free testing for COVID-19 is being made available to East Texans at various sites throughout the region.
Residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at any of these locations.
Henderson Civic Center – 1500 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson
- Thursday September 24th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry
- Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line
- Persons must provide a working cell phone number
- Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health
- View the poster for more information
Mt. Enterprise ISD – 301 NW 3rd Street in Mt. Enterprise
- Saturday September 26th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry
- Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line
- Persons must provide a working cell phone number
- Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health
- View the poster for more information
Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler
- Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
- Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
- Click here to register for an appointment
Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview
- Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only
- Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not
- Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)
- Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results
- Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health
- Click here to register for an appointment
There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen, and antibody (serology)testing. PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected, while an antibody can detect whether a person had COVID-19, but an antibody test cannot determine active COVID-19 infection.
Those undergoing testing must provide a working cell phone number. Test results will be provided via text message.