Several East Texas sites offering free COVID-19 testing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Free testing for COVID-19 is being made available to East Texans at various sites throughout the region.

Residents from any city in East Texas who can receive a free test at any of these locations.

Henderson Civic Center – 1500 Lake Forest Parkway in Henderson

Thursday September 24th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

No appointment needed: this is a walk-in testing location and you must wear a face covering upon entry

Oral saliva testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Valid ID required & contact info will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line

Persons must provide a working cell phone number

Results will be provided to you by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and not by NET Health

View the poster for more information

Mt. Enterprise ISD – 301 NW 3rd Street in Mt. Enterprise

Saturday September 26th from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

View the poster for more information

Brookshire’s Culinary Center – 200 Rice Road in Tyler

Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Available for anyone – whether you have symptoms or not

Self-administered nasal swab testing is the method being provided at this location (no antibody testing)

Persons must provide an email address, so that you can receive your test results

Results will be provided to you by eTrueNorth, and not by NET Health

Click here to register for an appointment

Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1 – 1900 S. High Street in Longview

Every Monday morning and every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

This drive-thru testing site is only by appointment only

Click here to register for an appointment

There are three types of tests available for COVID-19: polymerase chain reaction (PCR), antigen, and antibody (serology)testing. PCR and antigen tests detect whether a person is currently infected, while an antibody can detect whether a person had COVID-19, but an antibody test cannot determine active COVID-19 infection.

Those undergoing testing must provide a working cell phone number. Test results will be provided via text message.