TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dejah Hood’s body was found on Tuesday behind an apartment complex in Tyler after being being murdered and her best friend spoke with KETK to speak on Hood’s untimely death.

Sara Evans says they weren’t just best friends, but more like sisters.

“It hurt my heart, it did, it hurt my heart that she had to sit there and suffer,” said Evans.

Evans still feels like she’s in a dream after hearing reports that her best friend had ben murdered.

“I’ve been making it. I’ve been sleep cause every time I’m up, I think about it. I think about it every second of the day,” said Evans.

Evans doesn’t want Dejah to just be seen as a victim of violence, but wants the world to know the girl she has known since high school.

“She’s like a mom. She has a mom mentality like 100%. She cared for everybody, she loved every body,” said Evans.

Before her death, 18-year-old, Dejah Hood went to Sara for everything, lately for career advice.

“She liked doing hair, installing wigs and stuff, coloring wigs and she liked trying different stuff,” said Evans.

Their relationship was effortless with good moments.

Both girls were planning to move and live in a big city like Houston one day.

Those dreams were cut short, at the hands of someone else.

“He didn’t just hurt her, but he hurt a lot of people,” said Evans.

Dejah’s character and heart leaving a hole in Sara’s.

“She had good intentions, positive intentions on everybody,” said Evans.

At one point Dejah couldn’t imagine life without Sara as she gets ready to go to the Navy.

“She didn’t know what she was going to do, she didn’t know who she was gonna talk to,” said Evans.

Now Sara has to map out life without her best friend and said she will continue to do activities they used to do, like going to the lake and journaling.

KETK news will continue to keep the family and loved ones in our prayers as they begin this very difficult journey.