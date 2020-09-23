Smith County man sentenced in counterfeit immigration documents conspiracy

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for creating over 100 fake U.S. immigration documents, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez, 54, pleaded guilty on October 1, 2019, to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

Marquez Rodriguez also forfeited five firearms and ammunition; a computer and three printers; approximately $30,000 in cash; and two pieces of real property in Flint.

Marquez Rodriguez also agreed to a money judgment in the amount of $308,961.09, which represents the proceeds from his criminal conduct.

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Marquez Rodriguez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Marquez Rodriguez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of over 100 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy.

Marquez Rodriguez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.