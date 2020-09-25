Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of another warrant scam making the rounds

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of another warrant scam in the area.

The caller identifies himself as Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

In one particular instance, the caller informed the victim that she failed to show up for a court date and she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond. The caller instructed the victim to stay on the line as she drove toward the Sheriff’s Office at 227 N. Spring to meet with him.

The victim’s husband was able to intercede and the caller disconnected. Had the victim stayed on the line, the sheriff’s office said it is likely that the caller would have instructed the victim to obtain a money order or similar payment method.

“At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant,” said Christian, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

“Also, never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone,” he added. “The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known individual.”

Christian said it appears that the motive for this scam is monetary.

He did warn, though, that the possibility exists that physical harm could arise if a victim were to meet with these scammers.

If you receive a phone call such as this, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.