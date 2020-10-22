Smith County to begin road improvement projects

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Next month, Smith County will begin improvement projects on stretches of three heavily traveled roads.

Work on Lake Placid Road between county roads 1125 and 1141 and Greenbriar Road between Texas Highway 155 and CR 1125 will include replacing surfacing and drainage structures, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said in a news release.

Work on Mixon Road between Texas Highway 110 (seen above) and Cherokee County line will include widening stabilizing the base material and asphalt overlay.

On Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners awarded bids for the projects to Texana Land & Asphalt.

Davis said both projects should be finished in it in the first months of 2021.

The projects are expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.