Texarkana rapper ‘Band Aid,’ partner ‘Too Tall’ sentenced for drug crimes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two Bowie County men have been sentenced for federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas.

Justin Rashad Young, a 31-year-old rapper and club promotor known as “Band Aid,” was found guilty on June 25 of conspiring with Joshea Cardwell to traffic methamphetamine and marijuana in Texarkana following a four-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

Judge Schroeder sentenced Young to 140 months in federal prison.

Cardwell, a 30-year-old known as “Too Tall,” pleaded guilty on June 4 to conspiring with Young and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of their drug conspiracy.

Judge Schroeder sentenced Cardwell to 130 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on June 28, 2017, police found Young and Cardwell in the Magnuson Hotel near North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Texas, with more than 400 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of marijuana, drug distribution materials, and a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

Young had previously been shot at a drug house of his on Waterman Street in Texarkana, and on another occasion, was found in possession of marijuana after he left another drug house.

Evidence recovered from Young’s cell phones and Facebook account revealed that Young regularly possessed firearms in connection with his drug business.

At trial, a cooperating witness described how Cardwell and Young had been working together for months to sell methamphetamine and marijuana, which Cardwell was buying from California.

Young and Cardwell were indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 14, 2018, and again on July 24, 2019.