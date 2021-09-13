Texas A&M QB Haynes King will be out until mid-October after breaking his ankle against Colorado

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — Former Longview Lobo Haynes King is now in recovery, after breaking his ankle in Denver on Saturday, when the Aggies took on the Colorado Buffaloes.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday, the East Texan had successful surgery on Sunday, and will not be able to return until mid-October.
Backup quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game, and Texas A&m was able to win a tight 10-7 contest against the Buffaloes.
The Aggies will host New Mexico this coming Saturday at 11:00 a.m.