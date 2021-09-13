Texas A&M QB Haynes King will be out until mid-October after breaking his ankle against Colorado

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 11: Haynes King #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies walks off the field on crutches after the second quarter after he was injured in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Empower Field At Mile High on September 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — Former Longview Lobo Haynes King is now in recovery, after breaking his ankle in Denver on Saturday, when the Aggies took on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed on Monday, the East Texan had successful surgery on Sunday, and will not be able to return until mid-October.

Backup quarterback Zach Calzada entered the game, and Texas A&m was able to win a tight 10-7 contest against the Buffaloes.

The Aggies will host New Mexico this coming Saturday at 11:00 a.m.