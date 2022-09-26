TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam.

As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO Mitch Roberts to continue his family’s legacy, according to a company released statement.

“We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” says Charba. “We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”

Times Square Grand Slam officially became part of EVO Entertainment Group on September 23 increasing the company’s screen count to 175 and a total of 151 bowling lanes. The acquisition of Times Square Grand Slam was done in continued partnership with Marbella Interests, the Austin-based family office of Bryan Sheffield.