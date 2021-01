TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 09: Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian of the Alabama Crimson Tide arrives before taking on the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Just hours after firing Tom Herman, the Texas Longhorns announced they have hired Steve Sarkisian as their next head football coach.

Sarkisian, who is currently the offensive coordinator at Alabama, has been a head coach for the University of Washington and the University of Southern California.

Before he takes over the reins in Austin, he will be calling plays for the Crimson Tide in the National Championship game against Ohio State.