Texas politicians react to the first family testing positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many politicians have expressed their concern and support for Donald Trump including Governor Greg Abbott, Louie Gohmert, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Abbott lifted his prayers for the President and the First Lady.

Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS.



May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 2, 2020

Gohmert passed on the White House doctors advice.

To @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS: I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese Virus. May God bless you through this time. Your WH doctor's advice to me on an HCQ regimen helped immensely. I felt better after the virus than before I had it & pray the same for you! — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) October 2, 2020

Cruz and his wife Heidi are praying for a full and swift recovery for the President.

Heidi & I are praying for a full and swift recovery for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 2, 2020

Cornyn wished the President and the First Lady a swift recovery.

Wishing President @realdonaldtrump and the First Lady a swift recovery https://t.co/qGXxRc49gi — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 2, 2020

State representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler will pray for the President and every President.

Praying for our President – every President – is a biblical command we gladly follow. May God bring swift healing to Melania and President Trump! — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 2, 2020

Senator Bryan Hughes is praying for a swift and speedy recovery for the President and the First Lady

Dan Patrick asks the public to join him in praying to the President and the First Lady. He mentioned how he is his President and friend.

Please join me in praying for the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS to have a complete and quick recovery from

the coronavirus. He is my President and he is my friend. #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) October 2, 2020

Lance Gooden prays for a speedy recovery.

God bless @realDonaldTrump and Mrs. Trump. Praying for a speedy recovery. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) October 2, 2020

The Texas Democrats released in a statement how they are extending their thoughts to the President and the First Lady. They mentioned how the virus is deadly and emphasised anyone, anywhere can contract it.

Dennis Bonnen has asked the public to join in sending prayers for the President and his First Lady.

The Republican Party of Texas responded to Allen West, sending their prayers and well wishes.