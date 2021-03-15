Texas Senate fast tracks bill ordering correction of electricity prices after winter storm

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate has passed a bill to require the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to order a “correction of prices” of power sold during the hours after the winter storm.

Senate Bill 2142 was filed, read, referred to committee, voted out of committee, read a second time on the Senate floor, debated, passed to engrossment and finally passed all on Monday due to legislative calendar manipulation.

“There is a compelling public interest in correcting the prices of wholesale power and ancillary services sold in the ERCOT market during the period beginning 11:55 p.m., February 17, 2021, and ending 9 a.m., February 19, 2021,” the language of the bill states.

An independent market monitor reported the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the PUC did not correctly adjust energy prices in the hours after the storm, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.

The bill’s author, State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said during Monday’s committee hearing the “errors resulted in inaccurate and excessive charges,” noting “everyone is expecting something to be done.”

The panel voted 3-1 to move it to the full Senate, where it was ultimately approved 27-3 (one absent).

State Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., D-Brownsville, said he wanted to “make sure the PUC follows through with that’s in statute.” He asked Hughes how quickly compliance with the new law would take, and Hughes said PUC would be directed to take action “right away.” Hughes added the PUC would be directed to take action no later than March 20.

“We have to do something,” State Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, said during the bill debate.

State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, said lawmakers “shouldn’t have to be doing this,” but if the legislature did not act, “the real losers are going to be our citizens,” who will “eventually pay for this one way or the other.”

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R- North Richland Hills, was one of the three “no” votes.

“There are right ways and wrong ways to address the financial fallout of the winter storm and protect consumers from sky-high bills; I believe SB 2142 is the wrong way,” he wrote in a statement.

Hancock believes the measure goes against the provision in Texas Constitution preventing an impairing of the obligation of contracts.

After the bill passed out of the Senate, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick thanked the lawmakers for “this extraordinary day.” He said last week he spoke with the governor and relayed that passing a bill urgently addressing the billing situation may be difficult, but then the Senate quickly had hearings and crafted a bill to tackle this.

“The Senate has acted,” Patrick said. He hoped Gov. Greg Abbott would publicly share he would sign the bill — a possible push to help it move through the House. It needs to be voted out by the House to go to the governor’s desk.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick discusses SB 2142 – a bill that would correct overcharges on electric prices after the winter storm on March 15,2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

A spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont said the lower chamber’s State Affairs committee was slated to hear testimony on Tuesday related to repricing and market effects.

Abbott made correcting post-storm billing errors an emergency item for lawmakers this session.

“These are very complex issues,” Abbott said in Houston Monday morning when asked about the legality of retroactively changing energy prices. “That’s exactly why the legislature is the right body to investigate this, to weed through all these complexities, and to make sure that if legislation is passed, it will satisfy the requirements of the Texas constitution.”

An Abbott spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for an updated statement after the measure passed the Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Photojournalist Frank Martinez contributed to this report.