GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The celebration continues in Gilmer as the Buckeyes bring back their state title after holding onto a two-point lead against the Bellville Brahmas.

“The best Christmas present you can have,” said Alan Metzel, head coach.

The Buckeyes worked hard all season long to bring home their fourth state title.

“This group went to work, they came every day, they trusted their coached and believed in the system, they overcame and they continued to get better week in and week out,” said Metzel.

The school district held a pep rally celebration Wednesday night for everyone to enjoy and reflect on the season.

At the pep rally, Tim Marshall, mayor of Gilmer, declared Dec. 20 as “Gilmer Buckeye Spirit Day” and gave Metzel the key to the city.

Retired Gilmer ISD teacher and school board member, Gloria King, witnessed all four championships dating back to the ‘Jeff Traylor Era.’

Loyal fans and alumni, Elwyn Henderson, discounted the haters all season long.

“I said this team was going to go 13-3 and win the state championship. They wanted to ride me out of town on a rail, asked me what I was smoking and I needed to forget it, because it wasn’t going to happen, so needless to say since Friday, I’ve been saying ‘I told you so,'” said Henderson.

While the football season was moving in the right direction, the entire city got shaken up in early November when teammate Geramiah Noble’s mother and aunt were murdered.

“I kept playing football for my mom because I knew that was something she wanted me to do,” said Noble.

The tragedy brought the team closer and more determined to go all the way.

“That was a reason we won. It gave us something to play for,” said Noble.

The team recognized that football isn’t just a sport on the field, but having a loving community to go through the fire with you will help you come out on the winning side.

“You stepped up, you came together, you stood together, that how life should look,” said Metzel.

The team recognized that football isn’t just a sport on the field, but having a community to go through the fire with you will help you come out on winning side.