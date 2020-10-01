The state cuts $1.9 million in food bank funding resulting in 740K pound loss in produce for East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Agriculture has “slashed” food bank fund by 44%, despite a record need related to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The $1.9 million cut is to the Surplus Agriculture Product Grant, which helped food banks procure fresh produce from local growers.

The cuts were aimed at were aimed at satisfying a directive from the Governor to trim agency budgets by 5%.

The East Texas Food Bank will now receive $92,373 less in funding, which will result in 738,984 less pounds of produce going out to East Texans in need.

The equates to a loss of 615,820 meals. The cut applies for the fiscal year of 2020 and 2021.

East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the grant provides aid to groups hit hardest by the pandemic.

“Why would we cut funding so drastically for a program that feeds hunger people and supports struggling farmers,” Cullinane asked.

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit, hunger in Texas along with demand at food banks across the state.

According to the release, more Texans are going hungry and many growers in Texas have had to destroy their crops because there was no place to sell them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of East Texans facing hunger increased five percent and the number of children increased 10 percent. Now, nearly one in four East Texans, including one in three children, that are facing hunger every day.

At the peak of its emergency response, the East Texas Food Bank served 74 percent more families and 33 percent more meals than the same time last year.