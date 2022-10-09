BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Last week kicked off the second year of the Union Hill pumpkin patch in Brownsboro. This year’s event activities include picking pumpkins, a corn cannon, inflatable slides, and even a hay maze.

Families from all around East Texas are showing up, ready to pick their prized pumpkins for this year, and have a fun filled family day.

“We’re pretty happy with the way it turned out, and its a great place for our church family, and those in this community, and surrounding communities, east texas really to come out and have fun, and have a family day, and hang out together.” Brett Gilpatrick

The pumpkin patch is scheduled to be open for every weekend in October. Admission is ten dollars per person and includes all of the attractions.