LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College Apaches made their way to Lubbock with unfinished business, and on Monday night, they left as national champions.

The TJC women’s basketball team was a 17 seed to the start the tournament, but made their way to the championship final, and went on to beat Georgia Highlands 92-80.

This is the Apaches’ first title since 2000, and in a year where they brought back all but four starts, Tyler played their best basketball when it mattered most, and they are now 2022 NJCAA national champs.