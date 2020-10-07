TJC receives $25,000 from Brookshire Grocery Company to create scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Tyler Junior College received $25,000 from Brookshire Grocery Company to create the “Focus on the Future” scholarship, according to TJC.

BGC is donating over $1 million and partnering with more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas for this scholarship.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring toward their dreams.”

This new program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements, according to TJC.

The BGC scholarship will also help cover graduate and undergraduate students’ tuition for those enrolled in participating institutions beginning Fall of 2021.

Requirements will be different for certain schools, and the program will help students who show financial need and leadership. The majority of the scholarships are also expected to be annual scholarships.

“TJC is grateful to Brookshire’s and Super 1 for their commitment to helping students achieve a college education during these challenging times,” said Mitch Andrews, TJC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the TJC Foundation. “Their endowed scholarship with the Tyler Junior College Foundation through the ‘Focus on the Future’ program will benefit generations of East Texas students. We are thankful for their vision and generosity.”