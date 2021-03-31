Tornado Recovery: Panola County sheriff praises residents for coming together to clear debris

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake is praising the efforts of residents for coming together and cleaning up damage and debris following a deadly tornado that hit the county on Saturday.

“Seeing the difference from what was observed on Saturday evening and Sunday morning is absolutely amazing,” the sheriff said on the office’s Facebook page. “From the onset of the devastation, people immediately started going to the damaged areas with tractors, other heavy equipment, chainsaws, trucks and trailers, as well as food, water and supplies.”

The sheriff said that “everyone has worked together to begin the recovery process.”

When disaster strikes the residents of Panola County “come together to help their fellow man” he said noting that there is “good in the hearts of people of East Texas.”

A woman was killed in Carthage when a large fell through her home.

On Saturday night, a tornado with winds of of 125 mph touched down near U.S, 59 south of Carthage and uprooted trees. The National Weather Service said tornado intensified as it ran parallel to FM-

2517 and ripped the roof off of a single family home, destroyed three metal outbuildings and shift another single family home off of its foundation.

The tornado crossed FM 699 and caused damage to a brick home near the intersection of County Road 407 and 408. A single-wide manufactured home was pulled free from the anchors, destroyed, and some of the debris was blown a couple of hundred yards into a field to the east.

The weather service said the tornado widened considerably and produced a wide swath of snapped trees north and south of FM 2517. As the tornado crossed Highway 31, a large outbuilding was destroyed, but portions of the wooden frame remained anchored by bolts to the foundation. A large pine tree was uprooted and fell onto a single-wide manufactured home killing one person and injuring another. The tornado continued northeast snapping and uprooting trees as it traveled north of FM 2517. It crossed county roads 470, CR 471, and finally lifted just east of County Road 332.