Tornado victims encouraged to report damage; help available

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Those who had property damaged by tornadoes that slammed East Texas on Saturday are being encouraged to report it to the Texas Division of Emergency Management by filling out a form online. To access the form, click here.

The objective of this survey is to identify damage across Texas, to help emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during the recent severe storm and potential tornado activity.

On Saturday night, tornadoes moved through parks Cherokee, Rusk and Panola counties. About a dozen homes and a church were damaged in Mount Enterprise. One person was killed in Panola County when a tree fell into a home.

In Panola County, those who are in need of emergency assistance as a result of the tornado can contact the Panola County Emergency Management Coordinator Tommy Earle at 903-692-2844.

Federal Emergency Management Agency and other nonprofits are making plans to assist those in need, information released by Panola County said.

“County Judge LeeAnn Jones will be issuing a Disaster Declaration in order to obtain federal assistance for our citizens,” the announcement said. “If you need immediate assistance, contact the number above, they’ll do what they can to assist you.”

In Rusk County, tarps to cover damage to homes are available at the volunteer fire department in next to Landmark Church in Mount Enterprise.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said that crews have cleared debris and fallen trees that had blocked some roadways.