TRUMP CAMPAIGN: ‘This election is not over’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) The Trump campaign has released a new statement following reports that Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in Pennsylvania. Biden now holds a nearly 6,000-vote advantage.

If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden’s and Trump’s vote totals, state law dictates that a recount must be held.